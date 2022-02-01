Budget 2022: When and where to watch live Nirmala Sitharaman’s speech

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Union Budget 2022-23 today at 11 am. The Budget speech generally lasts for around 2 hours. Viewers can watch Sitharaman’s Budget speech from 11am on the official Parliament channel – Sansad TV and national broadcaster Doordarshan. You can also watch the FM’s speech on the official YouTube channels of Press Information Bureau, Sansad TV and Doordarshan.



Besides this, you can also view latest news related to the Budget 2022 on BusinessToday.In’s live blog and also visit BusinessToday.In’s Budget 2022 section for more detailed coverage. Users can also tune into IndiaToday.In and AajTak.com to catch the latest news regarding the same. You can also view the Finance Minister’s speech on the official YouTube channels of India Today, Aaj Tak and Business Today.



This is the 10th Union Budget by the Modi government and the second Budget to be presented amid the coronavirus crisis. This is also Nirmala Sitharaman’s fourth Budget as the Finance Minister of India. People from across different walks of life—salaried, middle class and industrialists expect some relief in the form of tax concessions, reduced petrol and diesel prices, making education accessible for all and raising 80C deduction limit among others.



What after February 1?



After the Budget is tabled today, the lower house will meet for five hours from 4pm to 9pm from February 2 to February 11. There will be a break from February 12 to March 13 during which the Standing Committees will examine Demands-for-Grants of Ministries/Departments and prepare reports. The second part of the session will take place from March 14 to April 8. There will be 29 sittings in all – 10 in the first part and 19 in the second part.

