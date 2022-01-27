Budget 2022: Need to address challenges faced by expatriates

As February 1 draws closer, various professional and industry bodies as well as the media swings into action each year to put forth the wishes/challenges of taxpayers before the Finance Minister. Last year, impact from the pandemic presented a unique challenge for expatriate employees employed overseas who would be subject to India taxation.
India is a major source of talent for the world and the number of people moving overseas for employment is significant. On account of the pandemic, this workforce was either stuck in India on account of the lockdowns in either countries (i.e., country of residence or country of employment), or preferred to voluntarily stay in India to meet personal exigencies, or had to await sanction of new visas. While in India, these employees continued to be on overseas payroll and rendered services from India. Thus, on account of their prolonged stay in India and based on the tax provisions, these employees created a taxable presence in India.
Relevant tax provisions
A person can be subject to India taxes if his stay in India is beyond the tax exemption thresholds. The tax treaties generally have a 183-day threshold for claiming exemption from taxes in any country, which is subject to additional conditions.
On account of the prolonged stay of the individuals in India, they have to pay taxes in India on salary earned for services rendered in India. As the overseas employer was not able to file the tax withholding returns in India, these employees would need to pay India taxes through advance tax mode.
These individuals continued to be subject to tax withholding overseas. Thus, in effect, the individual pays taxes in two jurisdictions, impacting the take home pay. India does have double taxation avoidance agreements with more than 90 countries by which double taxation can be minimised if not eliminated. However, double taxation is generally claimed in the tax return and grant of this relief is a prolonged process.
Challenges faced by expatriates in claiming relief
The tax treaties provide an avenue to claim relief from double taxation. However, the process is long and cumbersome for the taxpayers. Some of the challenges faced by individuals are as follows-
Conclusion
Given that claiming FTC relief is not an easy matter, taxpayers are put through undue hardship when attempting to claim treaty relief. Hence, it would be a welcome move if the Budget addresses some of these challenges.
