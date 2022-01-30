Budget 2022: Would it prove to be an immunity booster for Lifesciences sector?

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in her maiden budget speech emphasised on the well-being and health of the society with the slogan - mazboot desh ke liye mazboot nagrik, thereby introducing the Vision of Ayushman Bharat.
Since then, the government has demonstrated a large focus on the wellbeing of the society by introducing policies around 'Make in India', increased budgetary allocations, promoting universal healthcare, medical tourism and Digital health ecosystem, etc. could provide the Lifesciences sector with the required centre stage.
Having said that, amid a rapidly changing demography and government initiatives, some gaps continue to remain in the ability of the sector to contribute significantly to the GDP of the country. The industry expects Budget 2022 to have a larger focus on the sector for augmenting growth and encouraging further investments.
Key expectations from Budget 2022 for the Lifesciences sector:
Enabling ecosystem for innovation and research
Innovation in the sector has a high lead time and is also heavily dependent on capital intensive R&D. In absence of any substantial tax incentive/ tax holiday/exemption for R&D activities, the government could explore various options to augment innovation in the sector vide Budget 2022 such as:
Also read: Budget 2022: Key indirect tax amendments industry seeks
Skilled Labour
Customs related reforms
Others
(The author is Tax Director, Lifesciences practice, EY India.)
(Dipesh Chauhan, Senior Tax Professional, EY also contributed to the article)
(Views expressed are personal)
Also read: Will Budget 2022 be welcomed by millennials?
Copyright©2022 Living Media India Limited. For reprint rights: Syndications Today