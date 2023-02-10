scorecardresearch
Govt chose capex route in Budget 2023 to revive economy: FM Sitharaman

New tax regime has been made very attractive, said Sitharaman

Govt chose capex route in Budget 2023 to revive economy as it has a great multiplier effect, said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman in her reply to debate on Union Budget in Lok Sabha.

Fiscal prudence is maintained as announced in fiscal glide path in Budget, Sitharaman said on Friday. India is still fastest growing major economy and will continue to be so, the minister said. New tax regime has been made very attractive, said Sitharaman. 

Published on: Feb 10, 2023, 3:38 PM IST
Posted by: Jamma Jagannath, Feb 10, 2023, 3:32 PM IST
