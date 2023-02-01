'This hype & drama is so unnecessary': Karti Chidambaram says Budget should be a non-event

Karti Chidambaram, the son of former Union Finance Minister of India, P. Chidambaram, has called out the latest Budget 2023 for its fanfare. Sharing his thoughts on Twitter, he said that he is looking forward to a time when the Budget becomes a non-event.

Chidambaram talked about the need for events like the Budget to be just an annual administrative exercise. He also said that a mature economy does not need constant tinkering but policy stability.

"I look forward to a time when the #UnionBudget is a non-event. Just an annual administrative exercise. A mature economy needs policy stability, not constant tinkering. This hype & drama is so unnecessary! Just put it out on the website & do away with the reading," he said in a tweet.

I look forward to a time when the #UnionBudget is a non event. Just an annual administrative exercise. A mature economy needs policy stability, not constant tinkering. This hype & drama is so unnecessary! Just put it out on the website & do away with the reading. February 1, 2023

Chidambaram has been a member of the Congress Party and has also been associated with several business ventures. In recent years, Karti Chidambaram has been embroiled in several corruption cases as well and has been arrested by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in connection with these cases back in 2018.

Also read: Budget 2023: Experts want govt to widen tax base, do away with cess, surcharges

The Budget 2023 is a comprehensive and strategic financial plan that outlines the government's priorities, objectives, and spending decisions. The budget process involves input from various stakeholders, including citizens, business leaders, and government agencies, to ensure that the budget aligns with the needs and goals of the country. A well-planned budget helps ensure the efficient allocation of resources, promotes accountability and supports sustainable economic growth.

This is the last full Budget of the Modi government before the 2024 general elections. Nirmala Sitharaman will deliver her Budget Speech 2023 in the Parliament today at 11 am.

Also read:

Union Budget 2023 LIVE updates: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to table budget today

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman to table Budget 2023 today; what to expect