Union Budget 2026: Karti Chidambaram seeks central funding for stray dog management

Budget 2026 | With the Union Budget 2026 set to be presented later today, the issue of stray dog management has re-emerged as a key public health and civic concern, with renewed calls for dedicated funding to support local bodies in addressing the problem in a systematic manner.

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Against this backdrop, Congress MP Karti P Chidambaram flagged the issue ahead of the Budget, calling for targeted financial support from the Centre to tackle what he described as a serious public safety challenge.

"I hope a central fund pool is established in #UnionBudget2026 for local bodies to build dog shelters, hire/train staff, and deploy tech to vaccinate and neuter all street dogs. No more unvaccinated, unneutered strays roaming free-it's a huge public health and safety issue."

The debate around stray dogs has gained momentum amid rising incidents of dog bites and concerns over unvaccinated and unsterilised street dogs across urban and semi-urban areas. The matter is also under judicial scrutiny, with the Supreme Court recently underlining the need for effective implementation of existing rules rather than blanket removal of animals from public spaces.

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The appeal comes at a time when the Supreme Court of India has clarified that it has not ordered the removal of all dogs from the streets. During recent hearings in the stray dogs case, the apex court stated that its directions were limited to ensuring humane treatment of street dogs in accordance with the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules.

While hearing arguments, the court also observed that dogs are capable of sensing fear or prior trauma in individuals, including those who may have previously suffered dog bites, which could influence aggressive behaviour in certain situations.

A three judge special bench comprising Justices Vikram Nath, Sandeep Mehta and N V Anjaria examined multiple petitions, including pleas filed by animal welfare groups seeking changes to earlier directions, as well as petitions calling for strict enforcement of the court’s orders.

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Earlier this week, the Supreme Court expressed strong dissatisfaction over the failure of several states to adequately sterilise street dogs, establish dog pounds, and remove stray dogs from the premises of educational institutions and other public facilities.

After hearing submissions from all states, animal rights activists, dog lovers, victims of dog bite incidents, and legal representatives of the Centre and state governments, the apex court concluded the hearings in the matter on Thursday. The court subsequently reserved its order and directed all parties to file their written submissions within one week.

As policymakers finalise Budget proposals, demands for a dedicated central funding mechanism for animal birth control and vaccination programmes are increasingly being positioned as part of a broader public health and urban governance agenda.