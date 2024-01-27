Budget 2024: FM Nirmala Sitharaman says Budget may focus on these four core areas; detail here

Budget 2024 expectations: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, in a recent event, hinted that the NDA government may emphasize on the welfare of youth, women, farmers, and the poor in the Interim Budget ahead of the Lok Sabha elections scheduled this year. It is to be noted that the finance minister is all set to read out the Interim Budget in the Parliament next week.

Speaking at an event on Thursday, Sitharaman said Prime Minister Narendra Modi has recently mentioned these target groups -- youth, women, farmers, and the poor, and said the government aims to uplift these groups without considering caste, community, or religion.

"...yuva, women, those who give us the food security, good farmers, and then the unfortunate poor, who still need some more support for them to get uplifted. So, (focus on) just these four groups, everything will be focused towards their betterment," Sitharaman said.

She emphasised that the NDA government's mission since 2014 was to tackle the fundamental necessities of the population, such as housing, water, roads, and electricity. She pointed out the absence of this sense of urgency in the preceding 50-60 years.

Additionally, she acknowledged India's ability to sustain itself amidst global challenges, using the Red Sea crisis as an example. Sitharaman suggested that numerous nations are keen on partnering with India to establish a lasting agreement concerning food exports.