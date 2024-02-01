Budget 2024 updates: PM Modi hails FM Sitharaman's Viksit Bharat Budget

Budget highlights: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday hailed the Interim Budget 2024 and said it will empower the four pillars of Viksit Bharat - Yuva, Garib, Mahila and Kisan. "This interim budget is inclusive and innovative. It has confidence of continuity. It will empower all 4 pillars of Viksit Bharat- Yuva, Garib, Mahila and Kisan. This Budget gives the guarantee of making India a developed nation by 2047."

"This Budget guarantees to strengthen the foundation of Viksit Bharat in 2047. I congratulate Nirmala Ji and her team. This Budget reflects the aspirations of young India," says PM Modi in his remarks on Union Budget 2024.

In her Interim Budget, FM Nirmala Sitharaman noted that the government, under PM Narendra Modi, has focused on inclusive growth with the mantra "Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas, Sabka Vishwas".

PM Modi noted that the Budget had a reflection on the young talent in India. "This budget has a reflection of the young aspirations of a young India. Two important decisions were made within the Budget. For research and innovation, a fund of Rs 1 Lakh Crore has been announced..."

Talking about tax relief, PM Modi said the income tax remission scheme will provide relief to over 1 crore people.

"Income-tax remission scheme will provide relief to 1 crore people from the middle-class. In this budget, important decisions have been taken for the farmers," he said.

PM Modi said the Interim Budget 2024 stresses on the empowerment of the poor and the middle class and creating opportunities for them.

"It has been announced that we will construct 2 crore more houses for the poor. We aim to have 3 crore 'Lakhpati Didis' now. ASHA and Aganwadi workers will also get the benefit of the Ayushman Bharat scheme," he said.

PM Modi said capital expenditure outlay has been increased.

"In this budget, keeping fiscal deficit under control, capital expenditure has been given a historic high of ₹11,11,111 Crore. If we speak the languages of the economists, in a manner this is 'sweet spot'. With this, besides building India's modern infrastructure of the 21st century, innumerable new job opportunities for the youth will be prepared," he said.

