Budget 2024: FM Sitharaman presents 10 top achievements of Modi government in last 10 years

Budget 2024: While presenting the Interim Budget in the parliament on Thursday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman discussed the achievements of the NDA government in the last 10 years. This is Sitharaman's sixth Budget as the Finance Minister and the last one for Modi 2.0 government.

In her speech, FM Sitharaman claimed that the Indian economy has undergone a significant and positive transformation over the past decade.

She said that under the leadership of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the government has addressed various aspects of inclusivity through structural reforms, programs aimed at benefiting the public, and the creation of employment opportunities.

She noted the economic management over the past 10 years has complimented people-centric development. She added that all forms of infrastructure are being built in record time, all parts of the country are becoming active participants in eco-growth; DPI, a new factor of production in 21st century, is instrumental in formalization of economy, strengthening of finance sector has made things more efficient.

The 10 top achievements of the Modi government as noted by FM Sitharaman were:

> Average income of people has increased by 50%

> GST has enabled one nation, one market, one tax

> Infrastructure build-up is being seen in record time

> Direct transfer of Rs 34 lakh cr using PM Jan Dhan scheme has led to savings for government.

> Inflation has been under check and has been within the policy band

> PM SVANIDHI scheme gave credit assistance to 78 lakh street vendors

> Crop insurance given to 4 crore farmers under PM Fasal Bima Yojana



FM Sitharaman also noted the futuristic vision of the NDA government. "The vision for Viksit Bharat is that of prosperous Bharat in harmony with nature with modern infrastructure and providing opportunities for all citizens and all regions to reach their potential." She added, "With confidence arising from the strong and exemplary track record of performance and progress earning Sabka Vishwas, the next five years will be years of unprecedented development and a golden movement to realize the dream of developing India by 2047," she said.

