Budget 2026: 12 years, 5 big shifts, how Modi-era budgets changed India’s financial traditions

Budget 2026 | Set to be presented this morning at 11 am, the Union Budget 2026-27 will outline the government’s fiscal priorities for the year ahead. As Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman addresses Parliament, the focus shifts to how Budget 2026 plans to steer growth, manage spending, and impact taxes, jobs, and household finances amid evolving global and domestic challenges.

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While today’s Budget sets the course for the year ahead, it also highlights how the Budget-making process itself has evolved over time. Over the last 12 years, under the Narendra Modi government, the Budget has transformed not only in substance but also in form, symbolism, and process. From its presentation to its structure, each change reflects a shift towards modernisation, transparency, and administrative efficiency.

Paper to tablet: A digital turn

One of the most visible changes came in 2021, when the Budget went completely paperless. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman replaced stacks of printed documents with a tablet, signalling India’s push towards digital governance. This move reduced printing costs, saved thousands of trees, and made Budget documents instantly accessible to citizens, analysts, and lawmakers alike.

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Bahi Khata: Replacing colonial symbols

In 2019, the traditional leather briefcase gave way to the Bahi Khata, a red cloth-bound ledger used in Indian accounting for centuries. This symbolic shift was more than cosmetic; it reflected the government’s intent to shed colonial-era practices and root India’s financial processes in indigenous traditions.

Budget date: Breaking the February 28 rule

Until 2017, Union Budgets were presented on the last working day of February. The Modi government shifted the date to February 1, allowing ministries and departments to start spending from April 1 without delays. This seemingly small change improved policy execution and ensured smoother implementation of government schemes.

Merger of the Railway Budget

A major structural reform came in 2017, when the separate Railway Budget, an annual ritual since 1924, was merged with the Union Budget. This ended political populism in railway announcements and enabled integrated transport planning, cleaner accounting, and better capital allocation.

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Part B Change: Ending the Plan-on-Plan divide

The abolition of the Plan and Non-Plan expenditure classification marked a fundamental reform in Budget structure. By focusing on capital and revenue expenditure instead, the government made allocations more transparent and outcome-oriented, aligning spending with long-term economic goals.