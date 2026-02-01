Union Budget 2026: Railway stocks rise up to 3% in early deals; more details 

Union Budget 2026: Shares of railway firms such as RailTel, IRCTC, Titagarh Rail, Ircon International, RVNL, Texmaco Rail and IRFC rose up to 3% in early deals ahead of Union Budget 2026 set to be announced today.

IRFC shares gained 3.33% to Rs 124 and RailTel stock rose 2% to Rs 361.55 in early deals today. Other railway shares such as IRCTC rose 1% to Rs 630.35, Titagarh Rail gained 2% to Rs 840, Ircon International inched up 1.5% to Rs 166.95 and RVNL rose 1% to Rs 345.60.

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Texmaco Rail, another railway sector stock, rose 1.8% to Rs 129.40 on BSE today.

Later, RailTel stock closed 6.11% lower at Rs 332.15 and IRCTC stock slipped 2.74% to Rs 605.95. Titagarh Rail shares ended 4.26% lower at Rs 786.20. Ircon International shares fell 6.28% to Rs 153.60 , RVNL stock ended 5% lower at Rs 326.05 and Texmaco Rail stock ended 6.11% lower at Rs 119.80. IRFC stock too closed 5.49% lower at Rs 113.55.

On the other hand, railway stocks have slipped up to 21% in the last one year.

In Union Budget 2026 today, the railways are expected to see consistent and measured growth, with industry projections indicating an approximate 5% rise in capital expenditure, bringing allocations closer to Rs 2.65 lakh crore.

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Additional funding is likely towards enhancing signalling systems and upgrading tracks, which will facilitate the development of semi-high-speed rail corridors and improve network safety.

Meanwhile, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present her 9th Union Budget speech in Parliament today.

FULL COVERAGE: Union Budget 2026