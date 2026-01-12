Budget 2026 will be presented on February 1, confirms Om Birla

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will present the Union Budget 2026 on February 1, Sunday. Lok Sabha Speaker Om Birla confirmed that the budget will be presented at 11 am. Earlier, there was uncertainty as February 1 - the date on which the Union Budget is usually presented - falls on a Sunday this year.

According to a tentative schedule finalised by the Cabinet Committee on Parliamentary Affairs, President Droupadi Murmu will address a joint sitting of the Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha on January 28, marking the start of the first Parliament session of the year.

Kiren Rijiju, Minister of Parliamentary Affairs, in a post on X (formally twitter), wrote, "On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon’ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026. The Session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026. The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance."

Parliament will not sit on January 29 due to the Beating Retreat ceremony, while both Houses are scheduled to meet on January 30, when the Economic Survey is expected to be tabled.

The Lok Sabha and Rajya Sabha will not meet on January 31, ahead of the presentation of the Union Budget on February 1.

After deliberations on the Motion of Thanks to the President’s address and discussions on the Budget, Parliament is expected to adjourn for a near month-long recess on February 13. The session will reconvene on March 9 and is likely to conclude on April 2.

Officials noted that Parliament typically adjourns on a Friday, but the session may end a day earlier due to Good Friday on April 3 and the subsequent weekend.