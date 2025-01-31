Economic Survey 2024-25: India’s space growth driving infrastructure innovation, urban planning, judicial reforms

India’s expanding space capabilities are transforming infrastructure management and laying the groundwork for ambitious future missions. The Economic Survey 2024-25, presented by Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on January 31, underscored the country's growing space presence and its critical role in development projects.

With 56 active space assets, including 19 communication satellites, nine navigation satellites, four scientific satellites, and 24 earth observation satellites, India has built a formidable space ecosystem. The Indian Space Research Organisation (ISRO) recently expanded its fleet with a small satellite launch vehicle. Meanwhile, New Space India Limited (NSIL) completed a major contract to launch 72 OneWeb satellites into low earth orbit and collaborated with SpaceX to launch the GSAT-20 satellite.

Looking ahead, India’s Space Vision 2047 is steering the country towards groundbreaking milestones. The Union Cabinet has approved four major missions: the Gaganyaan follow-on mission, which will contribute to establishing the Bhartiya Antariksh Station; the Chandrayaan-4 Lunar Sample Return Mission; the Venus Orbiter Mission; and the development of the Next Generation Launch Vehicle. These projects aim to strengthen India’s technological capabilities, boost industry partnerships, and elevate its position in global space exploration.

Beyond exploration, ISRO’s advanced geospatial platforms are actively shaping infrastructure projects across sectors. Its Bhuvan platform plays a vital role in rural development, tracking projects under schemes like MGNREGA and the watershed component of PMKSY. In Maharashtra and Telangana, Bhuvan supports electrical infrastructure management through Web-GIS portals.

Judicial infrastructure is also benefiting from space-based solutions. The NyayaVikas Portal, developed in collaboration with the Department of Justice, monitors 2,840 judicial projects using Web GIS and mobile geotagging, with over 7,900 geotags facilitating real-time tracking. Urban planning initiatives are gaining momentum, too — ISRO has developed large-scale 2D urban geospatial databases for 238 AMRUT cities, assisting in GIS-based master planning.

The survey also highlighted India’s growing role in strategic technology partnerships, offering collaboration opportunities in key sectors like space, semiconductors, quantum technologies, and advanced telecommunications. With a robust satellite network and a pipeline of high-impact missions, India’s space program is poised for transformative growth in the years ahead.