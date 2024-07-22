Economic Survey 2024: Despite increased education expenditure, student performance declines in grades 3, 10

The Economic Survey 2023-24 has revealed that while expenditure on education in India has increased at a compounded annual growth rate (CAGR) of 9.4 percent from FY18 to FY24, student performance has not kept pace, showing significant declines in performance for students studying class above 3rd grade. This growth in education spending is marginally lower than the 9.5 percent CAGR recorded for nominal GDP during the same period.

Currently, the Indian school education system accommodates approximately 26 crore students hailing from diverse socio-economic backgrounds, encompassing both public and private institutions. However, troubling performance trends are emerging.

Assessments such as the National Achievement Survey (NAS) highlight critical gaps in student learning, with significant decreases observed from NAS 2017 to NAS 2021. Among the most concerning are a 13.4 percent drop in Class 10 Mathematics scores and a 9.1 percent decrease in Social Science, along with declines in foundational literacy and mathematics among Class 3 students.

The survey states that the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020 aims to combat these educational challenges and ensure that all learners aged 3 to 18 have access to high-quality education rooted in Indian culture. By addressing performance gaps that have been exacerbated by the COVID-19 pandemic, the NEP strives to improve overall learning outcomes.

To support these objectives, the NEP recommends several initiatives, including the implementation of Early Childhood Care and Education (ECCE), bolstering foundational literacy and numeracy, promoting experiential and multilingual learning environments, and adopting holistic assessment practices.

These measures are designed to create an educational framework that not only meets the expectations of the 21st century but also positions India as a leading global knowledge hub.

As the education sector navigates these pressing issues, the upcoming years will be vital for successfully implementing these policies and addressing existing learning disparities, ultimately striving to provide a more equitable educational experience for all students in the country.

