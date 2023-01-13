Union Budget 2023: Parliament session to start from Jan 31, will continue till April 6

Union Minister of Parliamentary Affairs Pralhad Joshi on Friday has said that the upcoming Budget Session of the parliament will start from January 31 and continue till April 6. Due to multiple disruptions the winter session was cut short last month.

"Budget Session, 2023 of Parliament will commence from 31 January and continue till 6 April with 27 sittings spread over 66 days with usual recess. Amid Amrit Kaal, looking forward to discussions on Motion of Thanks on the President’s Address, Union Budget & other items," the Union Minister announced in a tweet. There will be a break, however, between February 14 and March 12.

"During the Budget Session, 2023 the recess will be from 14 February till 12 March to enable the department related Parliamentary Standing Committees to examine the Demands for Grants and make reports relating to their Ministries/ Departments," Joshi added.

Last month the opposition had alleged that they were not allowed to discuss the December 9 clash between Indian and Chinese troops in the winter session. This led to multiple disruptions in the winter session. As per the opposition, they intended to discuss about the Line of Actual Control (LAC) in Arunachal Pradesh's Tawang.

The upcoming budget is the last full-year budget ahead of Lok Sabha elections in 2024 and is likely to set the capex target for the next financial year at upwards of Rs. 9 lakh crore, which would represent a 20 per cent rise from the Budget estimate for FY23.



