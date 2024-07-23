Budget Highlights: Allies to Taxpayers, Sitharaman's 7th Budget Aims for Inclusive Growth

23 Jul 2024, 4:15:28 PM IST

Budget 2024: Summary of the Union Budget 2024-2025

1. India’s inflation continues to be low, stable and moving towards the 4% target

2. PM’s package of 5 schemes and initiatives with an outlay of ₹2 lakh crore to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth in 5 years

3. Government will formulate a plan, Purvodaya, for the all-round development of the eastern region covering Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh

4. Major relief to 4 crore salaried individuals and pensioners in income tax

5, Standard deduction increased from from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000/- for those in new tax regime

6. Deduction on family pension increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000

7. Angel tax abolished for all classed of investors to boost Startups and investments