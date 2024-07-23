scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
Union Budget

Feedback

Budget Highlights: Allies to Taxpayers, Sitharaman's 7th Budget Aims for Inclusive Growth

Business Today Desk | Updated Jul 23, 2024, 4:52 PM IST

Union Budget 2024 highlights: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday announced significant income tax relief for the middle class, a Rs 2 lakh crore allocation for job creation schemes over the next five years, and increased spending for states governed by her party's new coalition partners. These measures were part of the Modi 3.0 government's first budget following the general elections .

Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Each house is likely to engage in 20-hour debates, with the Lower House expected to hold separate discussions on key ministries such as railways, education, health, MSME, and food processing, according to sources. Budget 2024 LIVE Updates: Each house is likely to engage in 20-hour debates, with the Lower House expected to hold separate discussions on key ministries such as railways, education, health, MSME, and food processing, according to sources.

Union Budget 2024 Highlights: Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman on Tuesday tabled the Modi government 3.0's first budget and her seventh budget. Sitharaman outlines a roadmap to pursue nine key priorities for India's opportunities. The Finance Minister announced a massive package of 5 schemes and initiatives focused on employment, skilling and other opportunities for over 4 crore youngsters. The Finance minister also announced some tweaks to the new tax regime of Income Tax. The Finance Minister did not touch the old tax regime in this budget.

23 Jul 2024, 4:43:23 PM IST

Budget 2024: Here's how you're saving income tax of Rs 17,500 on your earnings

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has proposed significant changes to the new tax regime in Budget 2024 to make it more appealing while retaining the old tax structure. These changes could save taxpayers Rs 17,500 compared to the existing rates under the new tax regime.


 

23 Jul 2024, 4:15:28 PM IST

Budget 2024: Summary of the Union Budget 2024-2025

1. India’s inflation continues to be low, stable and moving towards the 4% target

2. PM’s package of 5 schemes and initiatives with an outlay of ₹2 lakh crore to facilitate employment, skilling and other opportunities for 4.1 crore youth in 5 years

3. Government will formulate a plan, Purvodaya, for the all-round development of the eastern region covering Bihar, Jharkhand, West Bengal, Odisha and Andhra Pradesh

4. Major relief to 4 crore salaried individuals and pensioners in income tax

5, Standard deduction increased from from Rs 50,000 to Rs 75,000/- for those in new tax regime  

6. Deduction on family pension increased from Rs 15,000 to Rs 25,000

7. Angel tax abolished for all classed of investors to boost Startups and investments 

23 Jul 2024, 4:00:11 PM IST

Union Budget 2024: Sitharaman's Budget shifts - What changed between February 01 and June 23?

A lot, some might say. However, the Union Budget 2024 appears more about shifting numbers rather than introducing significant changes from what Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented on February 1, just months before the Lok Sabha elections. While the election results may not have met the BJP-led NDA's expectations, two new partners now have the bargaining power to demand their due share.

23 Jul 2024, 3:56:29 PM IST

Union Budget 2024: Now pay ZERO tax if your income is up to Rs 7.75 lakh under the new tax regime

In a major relief to taxpayers, the Finance Minister in the Union Budget 2024 has introduced a new tax regime that allows individuals with income up to Rs 7.75 lakh to pay zero tax. This is a significant change from the previous regime, which offered tax benefits but with a more complex structure.

23 Jul 2024, 3:52:02 PM IST

Union Budget 2024 live: We want a simpler tax regime, says Sitharaman

Responding to a question on the old tax regime, finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman said, "We want a simpler tax regime. The new tax regime was introduced with the same intent. At present, the old regime is ongoing. However, I can't comment on the sunset of the old tax regime."  
 

23 Jul 2024, 3:49:14 PM IST

Union Budget 2024: Sitharaman highlights ongoing efforts to relax FDI rules

On the question of FDI liberalisation, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman, during the post-Budget press conference, said, "We are trying to, since 2014, bring ease of doing business in India. The Centre raising the FDI in several sectors. It is a continuing policy to relax FDI norms."

23 Jul 2024, 3:41:28 PM IST

Budget 2024: Angel tax introduced in UPA-II, says Nirmala Sitharaman

Addressing the press conference on removal of the angel tax, Nirmala Sitharaman clarified that the measure, originally introduced in 2012 under the UPA government, has been simplified during their tenure. The finance minister also said that money laundering issues were being addressed through various measures and laws beyond just tax measures.
 

23 Jul 2024, 3:34:03 PM IST

Budget 2024: Objective was to simplify capital gains, says Sitharaman after presenting Budget

 "We aimed to simplify the taxation approach, including for capital gains. In fact, the average tax rate has actually decreased. When we mention it is 12.5%, it reflects calculations across different classes. Importantly, we have reduced it to 12.5%, the lowest in several years, to encourage market investment," said Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman during a press conference following the Union Budget announcement.
 

23 Jul 2024, 3:23:26 PM IST

Budget 2024 LIVE : LTCG has not gone up, it has been rationalised, says Finance Secretary

23 Jul 2024, 3:20:58 PM IST

Budget 2024 live: Lower capital gains tax to encourage investment, says Nirmala Sitharaman

23 Jul 2024, 3:19:42 PM IST

Bugdet 2024: Nirmala Sitharaman hold press briefing post Union Budget speech

23 Jul 2024, 3:18:27 PM IST

Budget 2024: 'This support will go a long way...': Naidu after FM announces Rs 15,000 cr for new capital Amravati

After Finance Minister Sitharaman announced that Andhra Pradesh will get the support of Rs 15,000 crore to develop its capital, the state's Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took to X to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sitharaman for considering the developmental needs of Andhra Pradesh in the budget.
 

23 Jul 2024, 3:15:23 PM IST

'Sarkaar bachani hai toh...' : Akhilesh Yadav jabs Modi govt 3.0 as Sitharaman announces huge sops for Bihar, Andhra

Akhilesh Yadav, Kannauj MP and Samajwadi Party chief, on Tuesday attacked the NDA government as Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced huge sops for Bihar and Andhra Pradesh. Yadav claimed huge sops given to these two states are good to enough save the government

23 Jul 2024, 3:13:25 PM IST

Budget 2024: PM Modi hails Union Budget 2024; says Budget empowers middle class, women, poor, villagers

Prime Minister Narendra Modi hailed the Union Budget 2024-25 and said that the budget for Viksit Bharat ensures inclusive growth, benefiting every segment of society and paving the way for a developed India. Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman presented the Budget in the Parliament on July 23.

23 Jul 2024, 3:07:04 PM IST

Union Budget 2024: What is cheaper, and what gets costlier

Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2024 announced a slew of duty relaxations, making several items more affordable for consumers. The budget, presented on Tuesday, July 23, focused on fostering economic growth through tax reforms and import duty reductions.

23 Jul 2024, 3:04:34 PM IST

Budget 2024: ITC, Tata Consumer, HUL shares defied market crash today, here's why

Shares of FMCG firms ITC, Tata Consumer and Hindustan Unilever were the top Nifty gainers rising up to 5%. Shares of conglomerate ITC gained 5.02% to Rs 489.90 on BSE. Market cap of the  firm climbed to Rs 6.02 lakh crore.


 

23 Jul 2024, 3:01:19 PM IST

'If the idea was to cool down activity in markets...': Zerodha's Nithin Kamath on Sitharaman's STT hike

In Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget this year, Security Transaction Tax   on options has been increased from 0.062% to 0.1%, and on futures from 0.0125% to 0.02%, effective October 1st. Pointing to the new rates and Zerodha's data, co-founder Nithin Kamath in a post on X wrote they collected about ₹1,500 crore in STT last year. With the new rates, this figure could rise to around Rs 2,500 crore if trading volumes remain consistent.

 

23 Jul 2024, 2:57:19 PM IST

Union Budget 2024: PM Modi vows to transform India into a global manufacturing hub 

Post Budget 2024: Prime Minister Narendra Modi says "We will together make India a global manufacturing hub. The MSME sector of the country is connected to the middle class. The ownership of the MSME sector is with the middle class. This sector provides maximum employment to the poor..."

 

23 Jul 2024, 2:32:18 PM IST

Budget 2024: PM Modi highlights record defence exports, self-reliance measures, and tourism boost in Union Budget

On Union Budget, PM Modi says, "Today, Defence exports are at a record high. Many provisions have been made in this Budget to make the defence sector self-reliant. Focus also laid on the tourism sector in this Budget...A decision has also been taken on the reduction of tax and TDS rules are also simplified...We are speeding development in the eastern region by the way of construction of highways and water and power projects..."

 

23 Jul 2024, 2:27:50 PM IST

Budget 2024: PM Modi highlights 'employment linked incentive scheme' in Union Budget to boost job creation 

On Union Budget 2024-25, PM Modi says, "In this Budget, the government has announced ‘Employment Linked Incentive scheme. This will help generate many employment opportunities. Under this scheme, the government will give the first salary to those who are newly entering the workforce. Youth from villages will be able to work in the country's top companies under the apprenticeship program."

 

 

Load More
Advertisement