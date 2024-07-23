scorecardresearch
Business Today
Subscribe
PMS Today US News India UPSTART Weather BT Shorts NRI Education Election
BT Golf BT Mindrush BT Best Banks
Clear all
Search

COMPANIES

No Data Found

NEWS

No Data Found
Sign in Subscribe
events
Special
  • BT tech today
  • BT 500 wealth creators summit
  • Economic Indicators
News
MARKETS
Company Stock
Budget 2024: ITC, Tata Consumer, HUL shares defied market crash today, here's why

Feedback

Budget 2024: ITC, Tata Consumer, HUL shares defied market crash today, here's why

Budget 2024: Shares of FMCG firms ITC, Tata Consumer and Hindustan Unilever were the top Nifty gainers rising up to 5%. Shares of conglomerate ITC gained 5.02% to Rs 489.90 on BSE. Market cap of the  firm climbed to Rs 6.02 lakh crore.

Join Our WhatsApp Channel
Shares of HUL gained 2.32% to their record high of Rs 2808.85. HUL's market cap rose to Rs 6.56 lakh crore Shares of HUL gained 2.32% to their record high of Rs 2808.85. HUL's market cap rose to Rs 6.56 lakh crore

Shares of FMCG companies such as ITC, Tata Consumer and Hindustan Unilever led the recovery in stock market after finance minister Nirmala Sitharaman proposed Rs 1.52 lakh crore for agri and allied sectors in FY25. These FMCG stocks held their ground amid the market crash after the FM announced a hike in both long-term and short-term capital gains tax to 12.5% and 20%, respectively. Sensex slumped over 1,150 points while the NSE barometer Nifty hit the sub-24,150 level after the announcement. 

Related Articles

The 30-pack Sensex was down 1,178 points or 1.46 per cent at 79,324 and Nifty was down 382 points or 1.56 per cent at 24,127.

Over the next two years, 10 million farmers will be introduced to natural farming practices, added the FM. The spending on agriculture sector is set to spur demand for FMCG goods in the rural areas, said analysts. 
 
Shares of FMCG firms ITC, Tata Consumer and Hindustan Unilever were the top Nifty gainers rising up to 5%. 

Shares of conglomerate ITC gained 5.02% to Rs 489.90 on BSE. Market cap of the  firm climbed to Rs 6.02 lakh crore.  

Similarly, shares of HUL gained 2.32% to their record high of Rs 2808.85. HUL's market cap rose to Rs 6.56 lakh crore. Tata Consumer Products stock climbed 4.02% to Rs 1251. Market cap of the firm rose to Rs 1.18 lakh crore. 

According to JM Financial, the government was likely to announce a tax cut, expansion in tax slab or an increase in limit for tax-saving investments under Sec 80C to raise disposable income. It expected that Dabur, HUL, Godrej Consumer and Nestle shares will be affected by such move.                   

Disclaimer: Business Today provides stock market news for informational purposes only and should not be construed as investment advice. Readers are encouraged to consult with a qualified financial advisor before making any investment decisions.
Published on: Jul 23, 2024, 2:24 PM IST
Follow Us on Channel
×

Top Stories TOP STORIES

TOP VIDEOS

market today

Advertisement