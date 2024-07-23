'This support will go a long way...': Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu after FM announces Rs 15,000 cr for new capital Amravati

After Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman announced that Andhra Pradesh will get the support of Rs 15,000 crore to develop its capital, the state's Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu took to X to thank Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Sitharaman for considering the developmental needs of Andhra Pradesh in the budget.

In a post, Naidu highlighted the significance of the budget's focus on the state’s capital, the Polavaram irrigation project, industrial nodes, and the development of backward areas.

"On behalf of the people of Andhra Pradesh, I thank the Hon'ble Prime Minister, @narendramodi Ji and Hon'ble Union Finance Minister, @nsitharaman Ji, for recognising the needs of our State and focusing on a Capital, Polavaram, industrial nodes and development of backward areas in AP in the union budget of FY 24-25. This support from the Centre will go a long way towards rebuilding Andhra Pradesh. I congratulate you on the presentation of this progressive and confidence-boosting budget," Naidu wrote.

Naidu also appreciated the focus on developing industrial nodes within the state, which is expected to stimulate industrial growth, create job opportunities, and enhance the overall economic landscape of Andhra Pradesh.

Andhra Pradesh Minister Nara Lokesh also expressed his gratitude to the Centre.

Lokesh said in a post on X, "I am extremely delighted and grateful for the Union Finance Minister’s announcements today in the Budget. These will go a long way towards helping AP achieve its development and social objectives..."

"It's a matter of great pride for the people of Andhra Pradesh that our struggle has been recognised, and a special and holistic package has been provided covering all important areas like industrial growth, infrastructure, irrigation and HRD. I would like to make a special mention to the generous contribution made towards Amravati and Polavaram Today will be marked as a red letter day in the new state's history. This is the first step towards our march together to building a state of our dreams," he added.

Sitharaman announced that the Centre will provide special financial support for developing Andhra Pradesh's new capital city. She also reaffirmed the Centre's commitment to funding and completing the Polavaram irrigation project. Additionally, over Rs 3 lakh crore has been allocated for women-specific schemes in the state. The Union Budget also includes a backward region grant for three districts in Andhra Pradesh.