Union Budget 2024: Will NDA govt boost take-home salary? Some experts feel it might not

Budget 2024: There have been speculations ahead of the Union Budget 2024 that there could be potential modifications to the income tax slabs. These anticipated adjustments are predicted to be advantageous for individual taxpayers, leading to a higher disposable income.

Any additional tax exemptions introduced in the upcoming budget could promptly benefit employees. Individuals receiving a salary who are already following the new tax system are likely to witness an instant decrease in their monthly tax deductions at source (TDS) and a consequent rise in their net take-home salary.

Furthermore, it is widely agreed upon by taxpayers that beyond a universal reduction in tax rates, there is a growing demand for an increase in the exemption limit within Section 80C. This proposed adjustment is prompted by the rising inflation rates experienced in the country, highlighting the necessity for a reevaluation of existing tax structures to better suit the economic climate.

This time it has been noted that both the common man and corporate entities are expressing the need for adjustments in tax policies. Key figures in the business sector have emphasized the importance of providing income tax relief specifically for individuals falling under the lower tax brackets.

However, economists believe that the government might not be inclined to provide tax benefits at this point due to its emphasis on maintaining fiscal prudence.

“The central government is likely to stick to its path of fiscal consolidation in the upcoming Budget. The focus is likely to remain on growth through targeted expenditure on schemes and policies which will lead to more employment and income generation,” Aditi Gupta, economist, Bank of Baroda told the Economic Times.

She added that in the upcoming Budget, significant sops are not anticipated. The focus is likely to be on targeted policies aimed at alleviating sector-specific challenges, particularly in rural areas. "State governments are more likely to come up with policies which could be deemed populist in the run-up to the elections," Gupta said.

She further said that a tax rate cut may not be the solution to boost lagging consumption.

“The rationale that lower taxes would spur consumption might be flawed. This is because the slack in consumption demand in India is largely led by the rural sector. Indicators for urban demand continue to show steady progress, and as such providing tax incentives which will majorly accrue to the organised sector workers, is unlikely to have the desired outcome on consumption,” Gupta said.

Analysts expect the Centre to continue with its focus on capital expenditure in this Budget as well, which could eventually benefit India’s middle-class. They added that going by the previous budget patters, the government might be more focused towards infrastructure developments

“The schemes could be further in the direction of taking India to the podium amongst world economies which in turn would benefit the common man,” said Radhika Viswanathan, Executive Director, Deloitte India.