Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman is set to present the Union Budget 2026 on Sunday, February 1, at 11 AM. This annual financial blueprint will outline how the government plans to raise revenue and allocate spending in the year ahead.

As the Union Budget approaches, conversations around money, power, inequality, growth, and ambition dominate headlines. While Budget documents explain policies and numbers, cinema captures the human side of economics and explains how decisions are made at the top.

To understand deeper themes behind Budget debates engagingly, these six films offer sharp and relatable insights into India’s political economy and global finance.

1. The Big Short (2015)

This film breaks down the 2008 global financial crisis in an easy and almost humorous way. It shows how risky financial products, weak regulation, and blind optimism can crash an entire economy. As Budgets focus on banking reforms, financial stability, and oversight, The Big Short explains why strong regulation matters.

2. Scam 1992: The Harshad Mehta Story (Series)

This Hansal Mehta-directorial is a must-watch to understand financial markets, regulation, and investor confidence. The series shows what happens when oversight fails. It is highly relevant to Budget discussions on market reforms, taxation, and financial stability.

3. Enron: The Smartest Guys in the Room (2005)

This documentary explores one of the biggest corporate collapses in history. It shows how creative accounting, weak governance, and greed destroyed a giant company. The film illustrates why Budgets emphasise corporate regulation, audits, and accountability.

4. Guru (2007)

Inspired by the rise of Indian entrepreneurship, Guru tells the story of ambition, industry, and growth. It reflects the spirit behind Budget announcements on manufacturing, business reforms, & job creation and how policy can fuel or limit enterprise.

5. The Wolf of Wall Street (2013)

A global perspective on excess, greed, and unchecked capitalism. While far removed from Indian policymaking, it highlights why strong regulation, taxation, and accountability, often addressed in Budgets are essential for economic balance.

6. The Social Network (2010)

This movie is about more than just tech. It highlights innovation, disruption, and the power of ideas. As Budgets increasingly focus on digital infrastructure, startups, and the tech economy, The Social Network captures the mindset driving new-age growth.

Together, these stories help decode the real-world impact of Budget decisions on markets, businesses, politics, and society. They make complex economic themes easier to grasp and far more relatable. Cinema explains the economy better than spreadsheets ever could, so watching them before Budget day adds depth to how you interpret policies, speeches, and financial headlines.