What makes 'Sarkari Naukari' so important for youths in India? Sanjeev Bikhchandani explains

Sanjeev Bikhchandani, the founder of InfoEdge, explained why government jobs continues to hold significant prestige among India's youth. Speaking at the India Today-Business Today Budget Round Table 2024, he said that government jobs are seen as prestigious, a tradition dating back to the British era. They are also valuable in the dowry market and typically offer higher salaries compared to private-sector jobs.

"This mindset has been going on since the British era. Main Collector banunga. The second reason is it is massively valuable in the dowry market," he said. He added that government jobs also have substantial value in the dowry market, making them highly desirable.

In terms of compensation, Bikhchandani pointed out that government jobs often offer salaries that are 3-4 times higher than those in the private sector. For instance, a government school teacher typically earns significantly more than a teacher at a lesser-known private school.

"A school teacher in a government school will generally earn 3-4 times more than an equivalent teacher in a private school," Bikhchandani said. This discrepancy extends to office jobs in government organizations, which also tend to offer better pay compared to private firms.

He also said that office jobs in government organisations also pay much better as compared to private firms. When asked about what can be done to change it, he said, "The private sector should not pay less. That's it."

Bikhchandani also offered practical advice for recent college graduates. He encouraged them to gain work experience through internships, traineeships, or even unpaid positions to build their resumes and skills before seeking permanent employment. "Get some work experience beforehand and that can be done as a trainee, internships, even working as a free intern at an organisation," he recommended.

Other panelists contributed their insights on preparing for the future. Jayant Sinha, Former Minister of Finance, advised young people to focus on reading more and reducing TV time. "My advice would be to read more and watch less TV," Sinha said. Meanwhile, Rajiv Memani, Chairman and CEO of EY India & CII President Designate 2024-25, stressed the importance of embracing technology and developing skills beyond regular studies. "I would say embracing technology and focusing on skilling apart from regular studies," Memani added.