With less than a week left for Budget 2024, TDP has a 3-point wish-list for Nirmala Sitharaman

With less than a week left for Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman's Budget 2024, Telegu Desam Party (TDP), the second-largest constituent of the BJP-led NDA government, has reportedly laid out three demands in its wish-list for July 23. These include budgetary grants for backward districts, financial support for building Amaravati into capital city, and timely release of funds for the Polavaram irrigation project.

Nara Lokesh, TDP General Secretary and Andhra Pradesh's HRD and IT Minister, told the Economic Times that these demands were not "anything out of turn" but simply the fulfillment of "promises" made, essential for accelerating the state's development.

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N. Chandrababu Naidu met Union Home Minister Amit Shah on Tuesday, his second visit to Delhi in ten days, to press for substantial budget allocations for the state.

Naidu is on a mission to secure these crucial funds, underscoring the commitments made under the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. "In the past, there were certain promises that were part of the Andhra Pradesh Reorganisation Act. A major promise was budgetary grants per year for the backward districts. Also, there are national projects like the Polavaram project that need to be supported," Lokesh told the newspaper in an interview.

The Andhra Pradesh government is particularly pushing for grants for backward districts including Anantapur, Chittoor, Cuddapah, Kurnool, Srikakulam, Visakhapatnam, and Vizianagaram. Lokesh stressed the need for the Centre's support, especially given the challenges following the 2014 bifurcation, which led to the creation of Telangana and left Andhra Pradesh without its economic powerhouse, Hyderabad.

Despite the push for various funds and projects, the TDP has reportedly decided not to press for special status for Andhra Pradesh, a significant shift from their earlier stance. The TDP is hopeful for the announcement of a petrochemical hub and an oil refinery in the state in the upcoming budget. While advocating for these demands, Lokesh reaffirmed the party's unconditional support for the BJP-led coalition.

