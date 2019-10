MindRush 2019: CEOs discuss how offline and online worlds can co-exist

How can offline and online customer experiences co-exist in this highly competitive brand world? Rajesh Magow Co-Founder and CEO, MakeMyTrip, Patu Keswani, Chairman & Managing Director, Lemon Tree Hotels, Peter Betzel India CEO, Ikea, Kovid Kapoor, CTO and Co-Founder, Holidify and Devendra Chawla, MD, Spencers Retail talk about ways to co-exist while keeping the customer happy at #BTMindrush2019.