As vaccines get emergency use authorisation, the question remains as to when full vaccine approval might be granted. WHO's Chief Scientist Dr Soumya Swaminathan spoke to Rajeev Dubey, Editor, Business Today about the process to get full vaccine approval. She also explained how COVID-19 vaccine development can have learnings for future vaccines. Watch the video for more.

