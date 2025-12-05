'Customer no longer king, it's a monopoly': Netizens fume as IndiGo cancels 400 flights on third day

IndiGo's operational disruptions have extended into a third consecutive day on Friday, with 400 flights cancelled across India's major airports. Passengers in cities including Delhi, Mumbai, Pune, Bengaluru, and Hyderabad face significant interruptions, adding to over 550 cancellations reported the previous day.

Troubled by these cancellations, netizens took to social media to vent their frustration. CA Chirag Chauhan wrote on X that his flight from Indore to Mumbai was delayed multiple times before finally taking off at around 10 pm.

He explained that all was not smooth sailing after landing either. "Landed at 23:30. Ground staff caused a delay until 00:00. Got baggage at 00:30. Reached home by 01:30. Thank God it was not cancelled. However, experience shows the customer is no longer king -- it's a monopoly," CA Chauhan said.

Flying nightmare with Indigo



Flight from Indore to Mumbai was scheduled for 17:20 with an expected arrival at 18:45.



It was delayed by 2 hours, and we received an SMS at 12:00 that the new departure was at 19:30.



Upon reaching the airport, there was a further delay to 20:30.… pic.twitter.com/m2DhQi9eMc — CA Chirag Chauhan (@CAChirag) December 5, 2025

Yet another user shared a picture of people waiting at the Delhi airport since 4 am for their flight. "Kids waiting since 4 am for their @IndiGo6E flight at DEL T1. Hungry, tired & sleepy," the user said.

Kids waiting since 4 am for their @IndiGo6E flight at DEL T1

Hungry, tired & sleepy pic.twitter.com/SsYEn168E2 — Saurabh Sinha (@27saurabhsinha) December 5, 2025

Some others, however, also highlighted the problematic behaviour of the passengers.

A user said that chaotic scenes unfolded at the Bengaluru airport as adults were throwing "toddler-level tantrums", highlighting a lack of civic sense.

"Here is a reality check for everyone losing their minds over a delay: 1. That 22-year-old ground staff member you are abusing isn't hiding the plane in her pocket. 2. You booked a budget airline, not a private jet. Sit down. 3. I'd rather arrive in Goa 2 hours late than never arrive at all. The level of entitlement here is embarrassing. IndiGo ground staff also don't want to deal with this. Be better. Stop treating service workers like your personal punching bags," he wrote.

Currently watching grown adults throw toddler-level tantrums at the BLR gate for Indigo flight to Goa.



Here is a reality check for everyone losing their minds over a delay:



1. That 22-year-old ground staff member you are abusing isn't hiding the plane in her pocket.



2. You… pic.twitter.com/7cvO31iMX6 — Adi (@AdiFlips) December 4, 2025

Another user shared a video of irate passengers throwing water at and cornering IndiGo staff at an airport.

"When passengers start throwing water, shouting and cornering @IndiGo6E staff, we cross a line no delay can justify. These are humans doing their best despite operational challenges. They deserve basic respect, even in moments of frustration," the user commented.

When passengers start throwing water, shouting and cornering @IndiGo6E staff, we cross a line no delay can justify.

These are humans doing their best despite operational challenges.

They deserve basic respect, even in moments of frustration.#AvGeekpic.twitter.com/SFrj331wZx — VT-VLO (@Vinamralongani) December 5, 2025

IndiGo flights cancelled today

All IndiGo flights at the Delhi airport have been cancelled till midnight, airport sources told India Today. Moroever, Mumbai airport saw 104 IndiGo flight cancellations since this morning, split between 53 departures and 51 arrivals. This surge has contributed to mounting congestion and delays across terminals.

Bengaluru airport reported 52 arrivals and 50 departures cancelled, while Hyderabad airport recorded cancellations of 43 arrivals and 49 departures by Friday morning. In Pune, the airport director confirmed the cancellation of 32 IndiGo flights between midnight and 8 am, with one arriving flight from Nagpur diverted to Hyderabad.

"Pune Airport reported parking bay congestion as several IndiGo aircraft remained on the ground awaiting crew availability, causing delays to subsequent flights across multiple carriers. The airport is coordinating closely with airlines, ground handling agencies, Air Traffic Control, and other partners to manage congestion and restore normal operations as quickly as possible," the director said.

On Friday, Thiruvananthapuram airport reported three arrivals and three departures delayed, with two arrivals and two departures cancelled. Yesterday, five arrivals and five departures were delayed at Thiruvananthapuram, indicating ongoing challenges in restoring regular flight schedules.