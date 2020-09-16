 Apple launches new iPad 8 and Air 4 with A14 Bionic SoC : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

Apple launches new iPad 8 and Air 4 with A14 Bionic SoC

BusinessToday.In | September 16, 2020

Cupertino based tech giant, Apple, hosted another launch event  where it took the lid off new products, including Apple iPad 8 and Air 4. The iPad Air 4 comes with a design that features a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge retina display, Touch ID, A14 Bionic processor and USB-C connectivity. The iPad 8 includes slimmer bezels and 10.2-inch display. Dubbed as the "Time Flies" event, the virtual show did not see the company launch the much anticipated iPhone 2020. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Apple A14 Bionic SoC, USB-C and more: What iPad Air 4 tells us about the iPhone 12



    More from this section
    13:23
    Apple launches smartwatch Series 6 with blood oxygen monitor
    03:47
    India's role in COVID vaccine critical, says Bill Gates; Apple's new launches
    03:42
    Medical oxygen supply grows scarce in hospitals amid COVID-19 pandemic
    02:20
    Why economic uncertainty has increased appeal for gold for investors
    04:38
    Five commandments for banks to follow in loan restructuring
    03:22
    Govt bans export of onion; India on path to economic recovery: K M Birla
    01:22
    Metro services resume in Kolkata with COVID-19 guidelines
    03:07
    Gyms, yoga centres reopen in Delhi with strict guidelines for safety
    03:37
    Harsh Vardhan offers to get first vaccine shot; DGCA on photography inside flights
    03:50
    Auto sales pick up post-lockdown; Are these signs of a revival?
    03:12
    All you need to know about Delhi Airport's new COVID testing facility
    01:54
    Bharat Biotech's Covaxin proves effective in non-human trials
    02:58
    Metro resumes full service; How COVID cases went undetected
    00:58
    Wildfires rage in California, state spends $3.7 bn a year fighting fires
    01:08
    Apple launches its first floating glass retail store in Singapore
    03:08
    RIL hits $200bn market cap; Govt to assess interest waiver for bank borrowers
    03:23
    India-China face-off: Satellite images show new Chinese build up
    02:35
    AstraZeneca-Oxford vaccine trials halted in India after DGCI's notice
    11:33
    Rafale jets get formally inducted into IAF at Ambala Air Force Station
    03:28
    Flipkart onboards 50K Kirana stores; Trump nominated for Nobel Peace Prize
    01:09
    Tesla CEO Elon Musk test drives Volkswagen Electric ID.3 in Germany
    04:13
    Fight against COVID: Oxford trials pause globally, India trials on
    00:35
    India vaccine trials have not been stopped yet: Serum's Poonawalla
    02:52
    Govt to sell 15-20% stake in IRCTC; Apple to reveal lineup on Sept 15
    04:53
    Bicycle sales go up amid pandemic as India eases COVID-19 lockdown
    11:01
    Mini Stimulus amid festive season will have steroid effect: CEA Subramanian
    04:44
    Time for a review of RBI's MPC framework for setting interest rates
    03:05
    Adani Group asked to take over 3 airports by Nov; China's exports rise again
    02:09
    How India's daily commute has changed during the coronavirus pandemic
    08:22
    Delhi Metro resumes services after 169 days, with strict guidelines
    02:32
    Russia to roll out Sputnik V for civilians; Delhi Metro resumes services
    02:49
    Deadlock on between India and China, India calls for 'non-aggression'
    02:23
    India likely to beat Brazil with record surge in COVID cases
    01:17
    Situation has been quite nasty: Trump on India- China tensions
    02:25
    Lancet approves Russian vaccine; Trump on India-China standoff
    01:12
    Bars to reopen in Delhi from Sept 9, operate at 50% capacity
    04:06
    How ban on apps will impact Chinese businesses
    15:37
    Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw shares tips, measures to fight coronavirus
    02:43
    PUBG to lose $100 mn annually; Silver Lake in talks to invest $1 bn in Reliance
    03:12
    How 'Vaccine King' Cyrus Poonawalla's wealth rose 85% in 5 months