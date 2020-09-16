Apple launches new iPad 8 and Air 4 with A14 Bionic SoC

Cupertino based tech giant, Apple, hosted another launch event where it took the lid off new products, including Apple iPad 8 and Air 4. The iPad Air 4 comes with a design that features a 10.9-inch edge-to-edge retina display, Touch ID, A14 Bionic processor and USB-C connectivity. The iPad 8 includes slimmer bezels and 10.2-inch display. Dubbed as the "Time Flies" event, the virtual show did not see the company launch the much anticipated iPhone 2020. Watch the video for more.

