Apple registers highest-ever sale in India during Sept quarter

With the special mention of India contributing to Apple's record September quarter revenue, Apple CEO Tim Cook said that the record achieved in the country was due to the strong reception of their online store. Apple posted a record quarter revenue of $64.7 billion, with international sales accounting for 59 per cent of the quarter's revenue. According to the new Canalys data, Apple registered a double-digit growth to nearly 800K units in the region during Q3. The latest number from Counterpoint Research highlighted that Apple led the premium segment, surpassing OnePlus even before its flagship launch, driven by strong demand for its iPhone SE 2020 and the iPhone 11. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Apple to launch Apple One; check out subscription plans, prices