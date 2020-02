Maruti Suzuki India on Wednesday unveiled the Futuro-e concept at the Auto Expo 2020. A coupe-styled SUV, Maruti Suzuki Futuro-e is part of the carmaker's "Mission Green Million" under which it plans to sell one million green cars (CNG, hybrids and electric) over the next few years. The new Maruti Suzuki Futuro-e concept gets a distinctive SUV-coupe silhouette with a sporty front fascia that showcases a sweeping cross-bar design flowing into the lamps. Watch the video for more.