Auto Expo 2020: Skoda Vision IN concept unveiled

Skoda on Wednesday launched its Vision IN car at Auto Expo 2020. Based on the localised MQB-A0-IN variant of the Volkswagen Group's modular MQB platform, Skoda Vision IN has been developed specifically for India and will be produced here itself. The production version of the mid-size SUV is scheduled to be launched in the country in early 2021, which will rival the likes of second-generation Hyundai Creta, Kia Seltos and MG Hector. The Skoda SUV will have a 1.5-litre TSI petrol motor with a top speed of 195 kmph. Watch the video for more.



