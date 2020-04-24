 Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on how India can come out of lockdown : News Reel: Business Today
Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on how India can come out of lockdown

April 24, 2020
Saving lives has been India's focus for the past month but the lockdown has come at a price. The livelihood of Indians is under threat as the economy has come to a standstill. India had stepped into 2020 with lower growth projections on the economic front after several quarters of snail-paced GDP growth. The coronavirus pandemic has made things worse. Biocon's Chairperson and Managing Director, Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw, in an exclusive interview with India Today's Rajdeep Sardesai, shared her insights on how India should open up after lockdown, revival of the economy, COVID-19 vaccine and much more.



