China's rapid pace of dam construction that includes at least eight new ones on the Brahmaputra River in Tibet has sparked concerns about the Chinese attempting to tame India's water supply. The Chinese have managed to construct three dams within a distance of 24 km on the Brahmaputra River over a period of 10 years, which poses serious concerns over India's water supply management. Watch the video for more.

