 Coronavirus: China builds 2 hospitals in record time, one functional already : News Reel: Business Today
Coronavirus: China builds 2 hospitals in record time, one functional already

February 3, 2020

China has successfully completed building 2 emergency hospitals in Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly Coronavirus. Known to construct buildings in record time, China has done it again. Within 10 days, the two hospitals have been made ready to admit patients.  The Huosheshan Hospital was thrown open on Feb 3, as decided. The virus has quickly become an epidemic in China and has spread to 24 countries too. Watch the video for more.

Also Watch: India gets 3rd virus case; New tax proposals may hurt MSMEs




