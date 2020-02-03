Coronavirus: China builds 2 hospitals in record time, one functional already

China has successfully completed building 2 emergency hospitals in Wuhan, the epicentre of the deadly Coronavirus. Known to construct buildings in record time, China has done it again. Within 10 days, the two hospitals have been made ready to admit patients. The Huosheshan Hospital was thrown open on Feb 3, as decided. The virus has quickly become an epidemic in China and has spread to 24 countries too. Watch the video for more.

