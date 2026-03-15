Iran conflict disrupts routes: Air India gets temporary extension in pilot duty hours

Air India has got a temporary extension in pilot duty limits as the ongoing Iran conflict and airspace closures over Iran and Iraq have forced airlines to take longer diversionary routes.

Also read: Another Indian vessel carrying 80,800 MT of crude sails out of UAE's Fujairah

In an internal flight operations circular issued on March 13, the Tata-owned carrier said the unavailability of Iranian and Iraqi airspace has resulted in "mandatory rerouting of certain long-haul flights which are now being operated through alternate corridors."

Advertisement

Also read: 'Iran war will ultimately lower oil prices': Peter Navarro explains Tehran's 'hidden tax'

"This has led to increased sector flight times, thereby necessitating a temporary FDTL extension for minimizing schedule disruptions and passenger inconvenience," the airline said.

Under the temporary exemption, flights operated with two pilots can extend maximum flight time by 1 hour and 30 minutes to 11 hours and 30 minutes, while the maximum flight duty period has been extended by 1 hour and 45 minutes to 14 hours and 45 minutes.

Air India also said a temporary exemption from the 30-minute roster planning buffer requirement has been granted for specific flights.

The circular said the extension is intended to help airlines manage operational challenges and "minimising schedule disruptions and passenger inconvenience."

Advertisement

The airline noted that several mitigation measures would apply during the exemption period, including continuous monitoring with the regulator, crew briefings on the exemptions, and an additional rest period of four hours for flight crew members above the prescribed minimum rest period.

The relaxation will apply only to designated flights, with details communicated through fleet-specific company NOTAMs, which will also serve as briefings for crew members.

The extension is valid from March 13 until April 30, according to the circular.

Airlines operating between India and Europe or North America have been forced to reroute flights following the closure of Iranian and Iraqi airspace amid the ongoing regional conflict, increasing flight durations and operational costs.

