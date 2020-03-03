Coronavirus outbreak: PM Modi urges people not to panic

Prime Minister Narendra Modi has urged people not to panic owing to new coronavirus cases reported from cities across India. Taking to Twitter, PM Modi said, "There is no need to panic. We need to work together, take small yet important measures to ensure self-protection. Had an extensive review regarding preparedness on the COVID-19 Novel Coronavirus. Different ministries & states are working together, from screening people arriving in India to providing prompt medical attention." Watch the video for more.

Also watch: Rahul Gandhi shares Singapore PM Lee's guidelines for coronavirus





