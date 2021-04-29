How double masking can reduce the chances of getting infected

With COVID-19 cases rising rapidly across the country, it is becoming more and more essential to adopt the most effective safety practices to avoid getting infected. When a person wears one mask on top of another, it is termed as 'double-masking'. The outer mask can apply gentle pressure to the edges of the inner mask and create a better seal. Since the virus spreads through respiratory droplets or aerosols, two layers can help increase the filtration and provide protection, if someone around you sneezes or coughs. Instead of double-masking you could use the N-95 mask. Watch the video for more.

Fake oxygen concentrators being sold as oxygen demand spirals

COVID-19 : How virus variants have challenged India's genome sequencing