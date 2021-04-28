Fake oxygen concentrators being sold as oxygen demand spirals

The need for oxygen concentrators has emerged amid oxygen shortage across several states. This has resulted in the sale of fake oxygen concentrators in the market. Nebulizers and humidifiers are being sold as oxygen concentrators by various companies, with doctors warning against such firms selling fake oxygen concentrators. Meanwhile, India is expecting supplies from about 15 countries, including Australia, China, Germany, Russia, UAE, UK and the United States in the next few days, to help alleviate the current oxygen shortage in hospitals. The country recorded 323,144 new COVID-19 cases on Tuesday, the sixth consecutive day of record-breaking tallies above the 3,00,000 mark. Watch the video for more.

