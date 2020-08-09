Def Minister announces import embargo on 101 weapon items

In a big step towards self-reliance in India, Defence Minister Rajnath Singh has decided to put 101 weapon items on an import embargo to boost indigenisation of defence production. The list of 101 embargoed items have been prepared after several rounds of consultation with all stakeholders. It comprises not just simple parts but also some high tech weapon systems like artillery guns, assault rifles, corvettes, sonar systems, transport aircraft, LCHs, radars and many other items to fulfil needs of our Defence Services.