'Only after police...': Viral post highlights how Indian tourists bullied Singapore hotel staffer

A heated confrontation at a luxury hotel in Singapore has reignited a familiar and uncomfortable conversation: why do incidents involving rude or aggressive behaviour by some Indian tourists continue to attract attention overseas?

The debate was sparked by a Facebook post, which described witnessing an Indian family verbally abusing an elderly hotel employee over a delayed Vegan-Jain breakfast meal at a five-star property in Singapore.

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According to the account, the family allegedly shouted at a restaurant receptionist in her late 70s because their specially requested meal had not arrived on time. The post claimed the employee appeared frightened and was close to tears as the confrontation escalated in full view of other international guests.

When the user attempted to intervene and urge the family to remain civil, she said she was met with hostility and abuse. Even after another foreign guest reportedly stepped in to support the staff member, the family allegedly continued their aggressive behaviour.

Why the meal was delayed

The Facebook user later spoke to hotel staff and learned that the kitchen was taking additional precautions to prepare the Vegan-Jain meal without contamination from other ingredients. According to the post, chefs had consulted senior culinary staff to ensure the meal complied with the guests' dietary requirements.

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What the family interpreted as poor service, the hotel reportedly viewed as an effort to meet a complex dietary request accurately.

The situation eventually escalated to the point where police were called. The post claimed the family became cooperative only after being warned about possible legal consequences. The elderly employee later reportedly broke down in tears and thanked those who had defended her.

Another incident raises questions

While the details of the incident cannot be independently verified, the story has resonated online because it taps into a recurring concern about how some Indian tourists conduct themselves overseas.

Adding fuel to the debate, the same Facebook user shared another video clip allegedly showing a group of Gujarati tourists dancing on a road shortly after a landslide incident.

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Criticising the behaviour, she wrote: "Some Gujarati tourists are dancing on the road right after a landslide crash. Certainly, making loud noise can't cause more rocks to fall and put lives at risk. But it shows that having a lot of money does not mean you have good sense or manners."

The comment struck a chord online, with many users arguing that wealth, education and international travel do not automatically translate into civic sense or public etiquette.

Harsh Goenka's earlier observation

The discussion comes days after industrialist Harsh Goenka reignited a similar debate by recalling an incident involving a Swiss hotel that had displayed a separate set of rules specifically for Indian guests.

In a post on X (formally twitter), Goenka revisited an experience he had first spoken about in 2019 while staying in Gstaad, a luxury resort town in Switzerland. He said he was "appalled" to see instructions aimed at a particular nationality. However, he also acknowledged that certain incidents involving Indians abroad continue to raise concerns about public behaviour.

A Swiss hotel once displayed a list of special rules exclusively for Indian guests which I personally saw and was appalled.



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Referring to recent viral videos, Goenka mentioned examples of travellers performing garba dances inside restaurants overseas, speaking loudly in airports and treating aircraft cabins like picnic spots by opening and sharing home-cooked food during flights.

'Courtesy costs nothing'

Over the years, viral videos showing tourists arguing with airline crew, disregarding local rules or creating disturbances in public places have repeatedly surfaced online.

Critics point out that every country has its share of badly behaved tourists and that a handful of incidents should not define an entire nation. Yet others argue that in an era of social media, individual actions can quickly shape global perceptions of a country and its people.

As the Facebook user who intervened in Singapore concluded: "When travelling abroad, represent your country with dignity and respect. Courtesy costs nothing."