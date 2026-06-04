The cost of preparing a home-cooked thali rose sharply in May, with soaring tomato prices emerging as the biggest culprit behind higher household food expenses. According to Crisil Intelligence's latest Roti Rice Rate (RRR) report, the cost of a vegetarian thali increased 5% year-on-year, while a non-vegetarian thali became 7% more expensive compared with the same period last year.

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The increase comes after a relatively moderate rise in April, highlighting how food inflation pressures have intensified in recent weeks as vegetable and cooking fuel prices climbed.

Tomato prices in May

Tomatoes, a staple ingredient in most Indian kitchens, saw prices jump 57% year-on-year to ₹36 per kilogram in May from ₹23 a year earlier. The sharp rise was driven by a 3-4% decline in production, lower summer crop acreage and heat-related damage to yields in key growing regions.

"The cost of home-cooked vegetarian and non-vegetarian thalis increased 5% and 7% on-year, respectively, in May, driven by higher prices of tomatoes, vegetable oil and liquefied petroleum gas," said Pushan Sharma, Director, Crisil Intelligence.

Tomato prices also increased 23% on a month-on-month basis, adding further pressure on household budgets already strained by elevated food and energy costs.

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Household costs

Apart from tomatoes, higher vegetable oil and cooking gas prices also pushed up the cost of preparing meals at home.

Vegetable oil prices rose 8% year-on-year due to ongoing global supply disruptions, while LPG prices increased 7%. Together, these essential kitchen inputs amplified the impact of rising vegetable prices and offset relief from other food items.

For households, the combination of higher cooking fuel, edible oil and vegetable costs has translated into a noticeable increase in daily food expenses.

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Tomato today, onion and potato tomorrow?

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While tomatoes drove the increase in thali costs in May, consumers may soon face another challenge from onions and potatoes.

Interestingly, both vegetables provided some relief during the month. Potato prices were 14% lower year-on-year due to a larger rabi harvest and liquidation of cold-storage inventories. Onion prices were also down 6% compared with a year ago following fresh rabi arrivals.

However, Crisil warned that the trend could reverse in the coming months.

As the rabi harvest season concludes, higher-priced potato stocks stored in cold storage are expected to enter the market, pushing retail prices upward. Onion prices could also rise after an estimated 5% decline in rabi production this year, tightening supplies.

Meanwhile, tomato prices are expected to remain elevated through June-August because of lower summer sowing and heat-related disruptions in key northern producing states.

The combination of expensive tomatoes, firming onion and potato prices, and elevated cooking fuel costs suggests kitchen inflation could remain under pressure during the monsoon season.

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Non-vegetarian thalis

The increase in non-vegetarian thali costs was even steeper because of rising broiler chicken prices.

Chicken accounts for nearly half the cost of a non-vegetarian meal plate. According to Crisil, intense summer heat caused bird mortality to rise, squeezing poultry supplies and pushing broiler prices up by an estimated 9% year-on-year.

Combined with higher tomato, vegetable oil and LPG prices, the increase significantly raised the cost of non-vegetarian meals.

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Pulses offer some relief

One bright spot for consumers is pulses. Prices declined 2% year-on-year, supported by comfortable domestic availability and duty-free imports of tur dal, which are expected to continue helping stabilize supplies.

Even so, the broader outlook for household food costs remains challenging.

With tomato prices still elevated, onions and potatoes likely to become costlier, and cooking fuel prices remaining high, Indian households may continue to feel the pinch of rising thali costs in the months ahead.

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