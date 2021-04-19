Domino's India database hacked; Railways transports liquid oxygen

A modified version of AstraZeneca's COVID-19 vaccine tailored to combat a coronavirus variant first documented in South Africa could be ready by the end of 2021, an AstraZeneca official in Austria said in an interview published on Sunday; Former prime minister Manmohan Singh on Sunday wrote to Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the COVID-19 crisis, stressing that ramping up vaccination was the key to battling the pandemic; China will expand digital yuan experiments to more cities, but there is no specific timetable for its official rollout. China is one of the frontrunners in the global race to launch central bank digital currencies to modernise financial systems. Watch this and more on News Blast.

