First consignment of Covishield reaches Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad

The first consignment of Covishield vaccine, having rolled out of the Serum Institute of India in Pune, reached Delhi, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The nation is getting ready for a massive pan-India inoculation drive against COVID-19, starting January 16. Four airlines were authorised to operate nine flights, to transport 56.5 lakh doses of the vaccine from Pune to 13 cities across the country. Three crore healthcare and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of the drive. Watch the video for more.

