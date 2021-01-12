 First consignment of Covishield reaches Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

First consignment of Covishield reaches Delhi, Chennai, Ahmedabad

BusinessToday.In | January 12, 2021

The first consignment of Covishield vaccine, having rolled out of the Serum Institute of India in Pune, reached Delhi, Chennai and Ahmedabad. The nation is getting ready for a massive pan-India inoculation drive against COVID-19, starting January 16. Four airlines were authorised to operate nine flights, to transport 56.5 lakh doses of the vaccine from Pune to 13 cities across the country. Three crore healthcare and frontline workers will be vaccinated in the first phase of the drive. Watch the video for more.

Also Read: Four more COVID-19 vaccines on cards in India, check prices here



    More from this section
    07:40
    When will the market rally hit the 1 lakh mark?
    03:04
    Tesla sets up company in Bengaluru; Trump denies responsibility for Capitol siege
    04:48
    Major risks that can disrupt the stock rally, bring down the market
    18:17
    Budget 2021: Where can the govt raise resources from?
    02:15
    What impact will India-China relations have on budget 2021-22?
    19:03
    What experts forecast for India's pandemic-hit economy
    02:47
    COVID herd immunity unlikely in 2021, says WHO; Bird flu hits 10 states
    03:53
    Signal is most downloaded app as users ditch WhatsApp
    02:57
    China recovering fast, says IMF; TCS biggest gainer on Dalal Street
    04:52
    India well prepared for vaccine rollout: Dr Swaminathan
    05:09
    70% need anti-bodies to stop the virus: WHO's Swaminathan
    05:34
    12 months before full vaccine approval: WHO's Chief Scientist
    03:01
    India should invest in primary healthcare in Budget 2021: WHO's Swaminathan
    02:22
    Twitter suspends Trump's account; Brazilian Prez asks for vaccines
    02:01
    Woman fraudulently uses Ratan Tata's car number
    03:53
    Sunil Mittal on how the push-button phone began his romance with telecom
    03:53
    Bharat Biotech seeks approval from DCGI for nasal vaccine trials
    03:21
    Musk becomes world's richest person; Premji thanks Wipro employees
    03:13
    Indian Air Force to supply vaccines to remote areas
    02:11
    Who will get the COVID vaccine first? Dr Randeep Guleria answers
    03:00
    China blocks the WHO team; Pichai condemns attack at US Capitol
    21:06
    World shocked as Trump supporters storm US Capitol; 4 die, many injured
    04:39
    Snowfall in J&K, highways blocked as cold wave grips north India
    02:04
    Efficacy can be low but safety should not be compromised: Bharat Biotech chief
    02:39
    Bharat Biotech chief Dr Ella on vaccine efficacy controversy
    06:47
    Bird flu scare grips India amid the ongoing coronavirus situation
    02:48
    First vaccine shot likely on Jan 13; Ella on COVID vaccine for children
    01:31
    We need a national task force on pandemics to plug gaps: Dr Ella
    01:39
    We don't want to use the pandemic to make money: Bharat Biotech CMD
    02:38
    Bharat Biotech's Krishna Ella on ways to beat the next pandemic
    01:53
    Children's Covid vaccine in 3-4 months: Bharat Biotech's Ella
    04:25
    WHO chief, Bill Gates hail India for its COVID-19 vaccine efforts
    02:35
    Alibaba founder Jack Ma suspected to be missing for 2 months
    02:25
    Deadlock continues between farmers and Centre; UK scientists worried about COVID variant
    01:36
    Guidelines to receive the coronavirus vaccine in India
    21:19
    Covishield priced at Rs 200 for Indian govt, one-fifth of actual price: Poonawalla
    02:17
    Govt answers all vaccine-related queries, releases FAQs
    03:17
    Covaxin effective against UK strain, says ICMR chief; Tesla beats estimates
    02:39
    Which will be the best vaccine option for India against COVID-19?
    03:18
    UK flights to resume from Jan 8; SEBI fines RIL, Mukesh Ambani