 First Lady Melania Trump: Style icon, philanthropist or mother? : News Reel: Business Today
Business Today
Loading...
 

First Lady Melania Trump: Style icon, philanthropist or mother?

February 25, 2020

US First Lady Melania Trump was the centre of attention in India with her sense of style, quiet poise and her visit to a Delhi school.  Melania's life took her from Slovenia to Paris, Milan and New York where she worked as a fashion model. She married  Donald Trump in 2005. She is now a devoted mother, a welfare worker at her own initiative Be Best for children and continues to stun with her sense of style. Find out more about Melania Trump in the video.

Also watch: Melania Trump attends 'happiness class' with students at Delhi govt school




    More from this section
    02:34
    Goyal on India-US trade; Mastercard CEO to step down
    31:52
    Trump interacts with Mukesh Ambani and other business leaders
    01:25
    Trump's Taj tour guide shares what Trump, First Lady asked him about Taj
    15:04
    Mukesh Ambani: I'm excited about partnership between Jio and Microsoft
    15:03
    Trump, First Lady pay homage to Gandhi at his memorial Rajghat
    02:33
    Trumps in Delhi for Day 2; Clashes over CAA in Delhi
    09:55
    Trumps visit Taj Mahal, find it awe-inspiring
    10:20
    'India & US no longer just another partnership,' says PM Modi
    01:05
    The number of times Trump and Modi hugged on day one of visit
    26:53
    US President Trump praises Modi and Indian democracy
    02:31
    President Trump, First Lady arrive in India, spin charkha at Sabarmati
    02:43
    Ivanka feels honoured to be back; IMF worried about coronavirus
    01:21
    Indian Railways gives you free platform ticket if you do this
    02:37
    All about Trump's 'Beast', the Presidential limousine built to protect him
    01:24
    Trump visit: Internet has fun with Modi-Trump memes
    01:52
    Trump visit: Facts about Motera cricket stadium, world's largest in India
    01:31
    Ground report ahead of Trump's Agra visit: How clean is Taj?
    02:54
    Trump visit: Ahmedabad gets ready to welcome the US President
    03:18
    Singh on $5 trillion economy; Uday Kotak to sell 4% stake
    02:13
    This share price has doubled in nearly 1.5 months, here's why
    01:41
    Coronavirus: Indian crew on board Diamond Princess requests for help
    02:36
    FM reviews coronavirus impact; Trump on US, India trade deal
    02:26
    Coronavirus: FM dispels fears of impact on Indian economy
    01:58
    Coronavirus: Will China be able to re-open factories amid the outbreak?
    01:23
    Protesters in Assam rage against proposed LIC stake sale
    02:54
    RIL consolidates businesses; Govt estimates LIC's valuation
    03:47
    AAP 3.0: Delhi CM and cabinet ministers take charge of office
    03:12
    Major fire breaks out at GST Bhavan in Mumbai's Byculla
    02:47
    PM inaugurates Rs 1,200 cr projects; Kejriwal is Delhi CM
    04:49
    Air India pilot recounts evacuation from Coronavirus-hit Wuhan
    02:16
    Coronavirus: Indian traders begin to bear the brunt
    02:42
    Virus could impact Indian drugmakers; IMF on reforms
    02:52
    Coronavirus: 138 Indians quarantined in virus-hit Japanese ship
    01:03
    Coronavirus: Three test positive in Kolkata
    01:36
    Ratan Tata opens up about falling in love and almost getting married
    02:55
    Bezos buys Warner Estate; Ind-Ra downgrades YES Bank rating
    03:26
    Coronavirus update: Horrors of life in Wuhan
    01:28
    Foreign currency worth Rs 45 lakh recovered from biscuits and peanuts
    03:27
    FM replies to data fudging claims; Kejriwal to return as CM
    06:30
    Delhi election 2020: Kejriwal's victory speech after AAP's landslide win