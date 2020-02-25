First Lady Melania Trump: Style icon, philanthropist or mother?

US First Lady Melania Trump was the centre of attention in India with her sense of style, quiet poise and her visit to a Delhi school. Melania's life took her from Slovenia to Paris, Milan and New York where she worked as a fashion model. She married Donald Trump in 2005. She is now a devoted mother, a welfare worker at her own initiative Be Best for children and continues to stun with her sense of style. Find out more about Melania Trump in the video.

