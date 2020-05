Unveiling the fourth tranche of government's Rs 20 lakh crore special economic stimulus package on Saturday, Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman raised the Foreign Direct Investment (FDI) in defence manufacturing through automatic route to 74% from 49%. The FM also announced that restrictions on utilisation of the Indian airspace, of which only 60 per cent is freely available right now, will be eased. Watch the video for more details.