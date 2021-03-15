FM Sitharaman's stance on cryptocurrency, blockchain, fintech in India

India Today Conclave South: Union Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman has said that India is not shutting off all options when it comes to cryptocurrency or blockchain and fintech. Speaking at the India Today Conclave South, Sitharaman said that a Cabinet note is being prepared on the issue which will give full details on the formulation of cryptocurrency in India. She added that people would be given adequate windows to experiment with blockchain, bitcoins and cryptocurrency. Watch the video for more.

