Google to inform about vaccination centres; Buffett's net worth crosses $100 bn

Google on Friday said it will start showing information related to vaccination centres on its various platforms like search, maps and Google Assistant; Netflix is testing a new feature that might stop users from sharing passwords in the future; Berkshire Hathaway Inc chairman Warren Buffett joined the $100 billion net worth club briefly, before his net worth declined to a tad below $100 billion mark on Friday. Watch this and more on News Blast.

Also Read: At current rate, India will take 12.6 years to vaccinate 70% population