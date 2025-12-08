IndiGo chaos: Airline says crisis management group has been meeting every day

IndiGo flight cancellations: In an update on Monday, the airline said that its board has been meeting every day in order to take stock of the crisis. It added that a crisis management group has also been formed to tackle the issues that have led to the cancellation of thousands of IndiGo flights, leading to a disruption in the aviation sector.

“Board has been meeting regularly since the crisis began. A board-constituted Crisis Management Group (CMG) was set up at the board’s first meeting on 4th December. CMG meets every day to closely monitor all matters relating to present situation,” said IndiGo.

It added that the CMG’s priority is to deliver the following, mandated by the board:

Restore 100% operational integrity

Ensure timely information flow

Expedite full refund/rescheduling

Expedite return of baggage

Meanwhile, the Delhi High Court has scheduled a hearing for December 10 regarding a plea seeking government intervention and passenger refunds following widespread cancellations by IndiGo. The plea, filed as a Public Interest Litigation, aims to secure directives for passenger support after hundreds of IndiGo flights were cancelled at major airports.

During proceedings, the petitioner’s counsel stated, "Several people are stuck. The ground situation at airports is inhumane. We are expecting the court to pass orders to IndiGo and ground support staff for people stranded at the airports. There is no proper system for refunds."

Over 250 IndiGo flights were cancelled from Delhi and Bengaluru airports on Monday, marking the seventh consecutive day of disruptions, according to sources. At Delhi airport, 134 flights were cancelled, comprising 75 departures and 59 arrivals. Bengaluru saw 117 cancellations, with 65 arrivals and 62 departures, sources told PTI. The airline attributed the situation to regulatory changes in pilot duty norms.

On the other hand, the Supreme Court declined to list the matter for an urgent hearing. Chief Justice Surya Kant, heading a bench with Justice Joymalya Bagchi, acknowledged the seriousness of the disruptions and stated, "It is a serious matter. Lakhs of people are stranded at the airports. We know that the government of India has taken timely action and cognizance of the issue. We know people may have health issues and other important issues etc."