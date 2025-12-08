‘Reality check...’: Bengaluru homebuyer’s viral post sparks debate on prices, scarcity tactics, FOMO

A candid post by a first-time homebuyer detailing the ground realities of searching for a house in Bengaluru’s eastern corridor has struck a nerve on Reddit, prompting a wave of reactions from frustrated residents, seasoned investors and sceptical observers.

The anonymous buyer, who recently began house-hunting around the Outer Ring Road (ORR) and Whitefield, shared a detailed account that quickly gained traction for its blunt take on soaring prices, builder practices and the psychology of buying in one of India’s most competitive real estate markets.

According to the homebuyer, anyone seeking a quality Category A or Category B apartment in East Bengaluru today must accept a price range of ₹13,000–₹15,000 per sq ft — a figure they described as “simply reality.”

With most IT offices clustered along the ORR, the buyer restricted their search to this belt and dismissed the popular advice to explore North Bengaluru or the “airport city” narrative.

“We just needed a house close to where we work. If that’s your criteria and you’re looking at Cat A/Cat B builders, that’s the price. You can crib, but that’s the reality,” the post said.

The buyer also dismissed expectations of a price correction. “Please, that’s not happening… Offices and tech parks are already built and they’re not shutting down,” they wrote, arguing that Indian real estate trends largely upward.

'Sold out and almost sold out' pitch

The buyer’s candid project-by-project reviews (with names anonymised)

Project 1: Despite receiving harsh criticism online, the buyer found this large township almost sold out — with only top-floor and ground/first-floor units remaining. They argued that the lack of resale inventory indicated genuine end-user demand rather than investor dominance.

“Name one BLR area that gives you everything: office, school, hospital, no traffic. If you want that, you might as well wish for the moon,” they wrote, adding that the project’s amenities — spanning multiple clubhouses, recreational features and lakeside tracks — stood out from typical developments.

Project 2: The buyer liked this project’s spacious layout and calm surroundings. The pricing — around ₹2.2 crore for a 3BHK — was described as “amazing.” However, the locality felt severely underdeveloped. “There isn’t even a streetlight till the main road… They say it’ll develop in 4–5 years. So a village will develop but established areas won’t? What kind of hypocrisy is this?”

Project 3: Reportedly sold out and widely available only through resale, this project felt more investor-driven to the buyer. They found the surrounding area dusty and congested.

“Everyone says buyers here tolerate traffic. But when it comes to others, the standard suddenly changes,” the post stated, also pointing out concerns about density and future congestion due to an upcoming mall.

Project 4: This high-density development at a key junction impressed the buyer with its location advantages. However, the project lacked greenery and felt too close to commercial structures to offer a “homely vibe.”

Decide based on the present, not hype

Ultimately, the poster revealed that they booked Project 1, acknowledging the possibility of bias. Their advice to prospective buyers was straightforward:

“If you want to live in BLR and want Cat A/Cat B, it’s going to cost you. Decide based on what you see and the vibe you get. If you think too much about the future, you’ll never move ahead.”

‘Don’t fall for scarcity tactics’

Many commenters warned that “sold out” often reflects broker manoeuvres rather than genuine demand.

One user wrote: “You don’t realise the game brokers play… They book multiple units to create artificial scarcity. Later they call you saying one unit has opened up. That’s the game.”

Another criticised FOMO-driven decision-making: “No salesman will tell you good units are available. They push the hard-to-sell ones. Don’t buy because others are buying… Offers may come in 2025-26. Best time could be 2027.”

They also cautioned loan-dependent buyers: “You will never sell at your cost of ownership if taking a loan. Forget 125% premium.”

Bengaluru’s real estate market combines high demand, infrastructure gaps, rapid migration and aggressive sales strategies — a mix that often overwhelms homebuyers. The poster’s raw, relatable account reflects the mental and financial tug-of-war many residents experience.