HDFC MF's Prashant Jain shares equity market outlook for FY22

Where can the investors find value when the equity market is hovering around its all time high. Prashant Jain, Executive Director & CIO of HDFC Asset Management Company discusses sectors to keep an eye on and the sectors to avoid in the current markets. He also shares his outlook for the equity market in the coming financial year. "Markets should probably remain confined in a narrow range. For markets to move on from here in a meaningful way, we will need to see some strong performance from the economy and the corporate profits in next year," says Prashant Jain.

Also Read: 19 equity mutual funds gave 100% returns in 1 year; should you invest?