Allu Arjun named accused in Pushpa 2 stampede case; chargesheet filed against 23

Actor Allu Arjun has been named as one of the accused in the chargesheet filed by the Hyderabad police in connection with the stampede that occurred during the premiere of Pushpa 2: The Rule at Sandhya Theatre in December 2024. The chargesheet names 23 individuals, including the actor’s personal security staff, manager, private bouncers, and theatre management.

According to media reports, the chargesheet was submitted before the 9th Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate (ACJM) at Nampally Court, more than a year after the tragic incident that claimed the life of a 35-year-old woman and left her minor son with severe, long-term medical complications. Allu Arjun has been listed as the 11th accused in the case.

The incident occurred on December 4, 2024, at Sandhya Theatre in RTC X Roads, Hyderabad, where a massive crowd gathered for the premiere screening in anticipation of Allu Arjun’s appearance. The overwhelming crowd pressure led to a stampede that resulted in the death of Revathi, a resident of Hyderabad, while her son, Sreethej, suffered oxygen deprivation and remains seriously affected.

The police investigation concluded that the tragedy was caused by gross negligence and a failure to follow basic safety and crowd management protocols. The chargesheet states that permission for the actor’s appearance at the theatre had been explicitly denied by the police due to safety concerns. Despite this, the visit reportedly went ahead, aggravating the already high-risk situation.

Theatre owners and management have been accused of failing to make adequate arrangements, including the absence of separate entry and exit points for VIP guests and the lack of effective crowd control measures. The police report also alleges that the movement of private security personnel and certain gestures made towards the crowd contributed to a sudden surge, triggering panic and chaos.

Allu Arjun has been named in the chargesheet for allegedly proceeding with the visit despite the dangerous crowd conditions and for failing to ensure proper coordination with local authorities. His personal manager, members of his staff, and eight private bouncers are also among those accused of actions that allegedly worsened the situation.

Charges have been invoked under Section 304-A of the Indian Penal Code (causing death by negligence) against the theatre owners, along with relevant provisions of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) for causing hurt and endangering public safety.

The actor was briefly arrested in December 2024 and later released on bail. Police sources indicate that Allu Arjun has been cooperating with the investigation. With the filing of the chargesheet, the case has now formally entered the trial stage.

Earlier, the victim’s family had demanded accountability and enhanced compensation, citing the ongoing medical expenses and long-term care required for the injured minor.