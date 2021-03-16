Home Loan interest rates: Five Risk Factors No Banker Will Tell You

The banks flush with liquidity are offering all time low home loan rates of 6.65 -6.75 per cent. At a time when the corporate book is not growing and there are risks in unsecured personal and credit card loans, the banks are betting on safe and secured mortgages, which also offers the opportunity to cross sell more products to a borrower. But these low home loan rates are coming at a time when there is a risk of rising interest rates. Are banks making enough efforts to make the borrower understand the likely possibility of higher interest rates ? Anand Adhikari, Executive Editor, Business Today, explains.

